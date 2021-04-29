Khadijah Mosque and Religious Rehabilitation Group resource centre to undergo renovation

SINGAPORE - One of Singapore's oldest mosques, which is home to a resource and counselling centre for countering extremism, will be renovated to better serve the community.

The Khadijah Mosque in Aljunied, which was built in 1920 and underwent major preservation works in 2001, will get a new facade that will expand the resource centre come mid-2023.

The works, due to start in the middle of this year, will add an outdoor gallery and a multi-purpose hall and see a new entrance and reception area, among other improvements.

Plans for the facelift were announced at an event at the mosque on Thursday (April 29), attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, several ministers and Muslim leaders, as well as members of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) which runs the centre.

In a speech, DPM Heng underscored the pivotal role played by the mosque in supporting the RRG's work, as well as the critical role of the RRG in building understanding and tolerance, given the deepening fault lines over race and religion in many societies.

He said he was heartened that the leaders of religious and community groups in Singapore have rallied together in the fight against extremism, condemning violence and making clear that they stand firmly against all forms of radical ideologies.

He also held up the RRG's outreach for being "instrumental" in building a Singapore where people of different races and religions can live peacefully together, based on mutual understanding and trust.

"In addition, the Resource and Counselling Centre serves not only to provide visitors with a better appreciation of global terrorism, but also an opportunity to understand the actual message that Islam teaches its followers - that of peace," said Mr Heng.

He later added: "This is why we have peace and harmony in Singapore."

The RRG Resource and Counselling Centre, which opened in 2014, allows members of the public to seek clarification on radical ideology and violent extremism, and receive counselling. It also stores resource materials that RRG counsellors can refer to in the course of their work with radicalised individuals.

Mr Heng noted that prior to Covid-19, the centre's gallery, which can accommodate only 30 visitors at a time, had welcomed a remarkable 15,000-plus visitors, including from schools and abroad.





(From left) Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Ustaz Ali Haji Mohamed, Muis CEO Esa Masood, DPM Heng Swee Keat and Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan at the unveiling ceremony on April 29, 2021. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The expanded centre will allow it to reach out to even more Singaporeans and strengthen counter-ideology outreach efforts, said Mr Heng, who stressed that these are critical steps to face the threat of online radicalisation. Since 2015, the Internal Security Department has dealt with 54 people under the Internal Security Act for terror-related conduct, and the bulk of these cases were radicalised online.

RRG vice-chairman Ustaz Mohamed Ali said the expansion of the centre is needed because of the rising number of its visitors and because of the wider variety of the RRG's counter-radicalisation activities in the community.

"Enhancement and upgrading of facilities are deemed necessary prerequisites to deliver a better and more effective experience for the visitors and community alike," he added.

Beyond these efforts by the RRG, Mr Heng held up how the Malay/Muslim community has also been working hard to build up a reservoir of goodwill among the different communities in Singapore.

"Malay/Muslim organisations have played a significant role in building our Malay/Muslim community in Singapore, which has much to be proud of," said Mr Heng. He noted the efforts of many volunteers over the years to uplift the community, preserve their culture and language, and guide their religious needs that also foster harmony with others.

The community has many successful role models, who are making significant impact to Singapore and giving back to society, he added.

"The community has dignity because it knows it has to be equal in substance and not only in rights," said Mr Heng. "Those who have done well want to give back, but in ways that fulfil their personal mission in life."

The DPM also noted that Singapore's diverse society has remained harmonious and cohesive not by chance but because of a determined collective effort, and thanked the Muslim community for its contributions on this front.

"Let us continue to work together to preserve and strengthen our social bonds, drawing strength from our diversity, instead of letting it divide us," he said.