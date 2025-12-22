KFC to add 4 sauces including mala, white curry flavours to menu from Jan 2
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE - KFC lovers will soon have more reason to lick their fingers – when they’re covered in four new sauces that the fried chicken fast food chain will be adding to its permanent menu.
The flavours – spicy Mala Mania; umami Cheezy Onion; Penang curry-inspired White Curry Shiok!; and smokey Shhh Secret Grill – will be available from Jan 2 onwards.
A tub of sauce costs 95 cents each.
One tub is included in each order of KFC’s snacker boxes.
Diners will get two tubs of their preferred flavours if they purchase the DoubleDip platter meal ($8.50), which comes with two pieces of Original Recipe tenders, four pieces of chicken bites, one medium fries and a regular Coke Zero Sugar.
The DoubleDip Party Box ($15.90), meanwhile, will include all four sauces. The party box comes with four pieces of Original Recipe tenders, eight pieces of chicken bites and two medium fries.
Those looking to sample all four sauces can try getting their hands on the new additions for free on Jan 2 and 3.
The first 100 purchases of any chicken bites meal, Original Recipe tenders meal or DoubleDip platter meal at each KFC store will receive a free pack of all four sauces, and is available only for dine-in and takeaway orders in-store.
KFC said its innovation team tested more than 30 different concepts before landing on the four flavours.