KFC outlet in West Coast closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A staff member at a KFC outlet in Jalan Mas Puteh, near West Coast Road, tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday (May 19). The employee last worked at the KFC outlet on Monday (May 17).

The outlet has been closed till further notice.

Employees who had been in contact with the infected person have taken their swab tests, with all testing negative for the virus. They are currently in self-isolation, KFC Singapore said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

It added that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and is following recommendations on the next steps to take.

Customers who visited the KFC outlet in Jalan Mas Puteh on Monday are advised to monitor their health closely.

KFC said in its post: "The health and well-being of our team members and customers are our No. 1 priority, especially in these uncertain times."