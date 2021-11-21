Key figures behind easing of curbs

Recovering from '5 cycles of doubling'

Singapore's current wave of transmission started in the last week of August, with about 100 cases recorded daily then. This went through "five cycles of doubling" - to around 3,200 at the end of October - before stabilising and starting to come down.

Drop to slightly over 15,000 patients in healthcare system

The number of Covid-19 patients in Singapore's healthcare system, with most of them on the home recovery programme, stayed consistently above 20,000 throughout October, but has since fallen to slightly over 15,000.

R value steady at 0.9-1

The reproduction value, or R, has held around 0.9 to one despite an increase in footfall throughout Singapore over the past few weeks - indicating that more human activity did not drive up infections and hospitalisations.

5 out of 1,000 people falling seriously ill or dying

From August to October, the number of patients falling severely ill, needing ICU care or dying dropped from 12 per 1,000 infected individuals to five per 1,000 - and is likely to dip further for November.

Fewer than 40 unvaccinated seniors infected daily

The daily number of unvaccinated seniors getting infected has fallen from 119 on Oct 19 to fewer than 40 in the past week. The population of unvaccinated seniors aged above 60 has dropped from 65,000 at the end of October to slightly over 59,000 as at yesterday.