Key features of Fort Siloso, Singapore's latest national monument

SINGAPORE - Unlike most military strongholds, which have imposing walls and a distinct structure, Fort Siloso on Sentosa is one of the few remaining intact forts around the world with an open artillery battery design.

Designed by Henry Edward McCallum and built in 1878, the fort features gun placements and underground structures.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), 11 of these structures were collectively gazetted as Singapore's 74th national monument, the first site on Singapore's list of preserved built heritage.

Most of Singapore's 73 other monuments are buildings, while three bridges - Cavenagh, Anderson and Elgin - were collectively gazetted as a monument in 2019.

The fort's layout, which appears to include random gun placements, belies a carefully calculated defence strategy, said the National Heritage Board. Its guns create overlapping arcs of fire and the supporting structures scattered around the site do not impede line of sight from lookout points.

Here are key features of the newly-gazetted monument.

1. Casemates

These are strong underground chambers that provide accommodation, office and storage space.

They are designed to be shellproof and faced away from the sea to grant protection from hostile naval firing.

2. 6-inch Breech Loading Gun Emplacement