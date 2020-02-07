Key features of eco-district

The eight-storey trendspace, which houses furniture manufacturers, interior fit-out specialists, material suppliers and designers, was completed last year.

Kranji Green, which is about 1.4 million sq ft in gross floor area, will be Singapore's first multi-storey recycling facility and will be completed next year. It will house recyclers handling waste such as metals, paper and plastics.

It will be next to the six-storey TimMac, which caters to small and medium-sized enterprises from the metals, machinery and timber industries and is slated for completion this year.

The revamped estate will have a green network connecting waterfront parks and park connectors to the Rail Corridor, the 150km Round Island Route park connector and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

New roads and the upcoming Sungei Kadut MRT interchange, which is slated for completion in the mid-2030s and will link to the North-South and Downtown lines, will also improve connectivity in the estate. A mobility corridor for public buses, cyclists and pedestrians will also be built.

Co-working spaces, co-living facilities and other leisure amenities will be integrated into the estate to make it an attractive destination after work and on weekends.