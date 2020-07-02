Key attractions at integrated resorts reopen to smaller number of visitors

Key attractions at the two integrated resorts here threw open their doors yesterday after almost three months of closure due to the circuit breaker.

Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) Universal Studios Singapore reopened but with up to just 25 per cent capacity at any one time. Some features such as street entertainment and shows will remain closed. The casino is open only to visitors holding certain memberships.

Marina Bay Sands has opened its ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark Observation Deck and casino, with similar conditions.

The Straits Times visited the Universal Studios theme park when it opened at 2pm and saw a steady stream of families, couples and teenagers at the entrance.

The reduced crowds were a pleasant surprise to many visitors, who enjoyed shorter waiting times of up to 10 minutes and the opportunity to go on their favourite rides multiple times.

"My partner and I were able to go on the Battlestar Galactica roller coasters and the Transformers ride three to four times. We definitely had the most enjoyable time today compared with previous visits," said Mr Joseph Teng, 31, who is self-employed. He used to visit the theme park every fortnight before the circuit breaker kicked in.

Stay-at-home mum Jemma Culnane, 33, who used to take her two children to Universal Studios every weekend, said: "This is the most exciting day for my kids in three months. Apart from going on daily morning walks and bicycle rides, the kids had been staying at home since April. They kept asking when they could return to Universal Studios."

Visitors said they felt reassured by the enhanced safety and hygiene measures at the theme park.

An antimicrobial coating has been applied on all frequently touched surfaces, 3D glasses are disinfected after every use and all rides are wiped down in between groups going on them.

During peak periods, visitors will get tickets with timed entry for rides to avoid having to queue.

The MBS casino is open to annual levy holders and Sands Rewards Club members of Gold status or higher, while the RWS gaming halls are open to Genting Rewards members and annual levy holders.

At noon, when the MBS casino opened, there were 14 or so visitors waiting in line.

When they reopen

Most attractions will allow only up to 25 per cent of their capacity at any one time. Universal Studios Singapore Open from July 1 to 5 and then every Thursday to Sunday. S.E.A. Aquarium Reopens this Saturday and subsequently every Saturday to Tuesday. Casino at Resorts World Sentosa Opened from yesterday to Genting Rewards members or existing annual levy holders. Casino at Marina Bay Sands Opened from yesterday to Sands Rewards Club members holding Gold status or higher as well as annual levy holders. Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck Opened from yesterday to Sands Rewards members. ArtScience Museum Future World: Where Art Meets Science opened from yesterday and 2219: Futures Imagined will reopen from tomorrow. Both exhibitions are open only to Sands Rewards members. Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay From July 1 to 10, this is open only to Friends of the Gardens members. From July 11, it will be open to the public and Friends of the Gardens members. Madame Tussauds Singapore Opened from yesterday. Jurong Bird Park, River Safari and Singapore Zoo Reopens from next Monday to all guests, with a special members' weekend before that. Bounce Singapore Opened from yesterday. Zero Latency Singapore Reopens from this Saturday.

The RWS casino, which reopened at midnight on Tuesday, had about 45 people at the entrance at 1.45pm yesterday.

Casino-goers who used to visit three to four times a week said they were glad to resume their routines and get their gaming fix.

"Staying home was boring and I had nothing to do. I watched TV most of the day. I'm very happy I can return here," said housewife Maggie Pan, 62, who spent about four hours at the RWS casino.

Acrylic shields have been installed at every gaming table and machine in the RWS casino. Only alternate slots and game machines are open.

The ArtScience Museum, which reopened to Sands Rewards members who pre-booked tickets, saw a slow trickle of visitors in the morning.

Five to six families visited the Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition from 10am to 12.30pm.

The various touchscreen walls and tablets in the exhibition are sanitised every hour and visitors must wear gloves while using crayons at the art stations.

"I saw the staff regularly cleaning the touchscreen surfaces, and that definitely was reassuring for me to allow my kids to play with the screens," said stay-at-home mum Lilian Lee Cutts, 42.

An MBS spokesman said: "Marina Bay Sands is heartened by the encouraging weekday turnout of guests throughout the first day of the reopening of some of our attractions.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as we settle back into operations."