‘Keto-like’ diet may be linked to higher risk of heart disease, cardiac events: Study

SINGAPORE – A low-carbohydrate, high-fat (LCHF) diet may be linked to higher levels of bad cholesterol, doubling the risk of cardiac events, according to new research.

The study by Dr Iulia Iatan and her colleagues was presented on March 5 at a conference in New Orleans, United States, organised by the American College of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation.

“Our study found that regular consumption of a self-reported diet low in carbohydrates and high in fats was associated with increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol – or ‘bad’ cholesterol – and a higher risk of heart disease,” said Dr Iatan, an attending physician-scientist at St Paul’s Hospital and University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

The study defined an LCHF or a“keto-like” diet as one where no more than 25 per cent of total daily energy or calories is derived from carbs, and more than 45 per cent of that from fat.

Dr Iatan’s research team studied data from UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database, and participants were mostly followed for at least 10 years.

Upon enrolling in the biobank, participants completed a self-reported diet questionnaire and had their blood drawn to check for cholesterol levels.

The study matched 305 participants whose questionnaire responses showed that their diet met the study’s definition of an LCHF diet, while 1,220 others said they followed a standard diet. Seventy-three per cent of each group were women, and the average age of participants in the study is 54 years.

After a follow-up over an average of 11 years, Dr Iatan and her team found that 9.8 per cent of those on an LCHF diet experienced a new cardiac event – such as blockages in the arteries that needed to be opened with stents, heart attacks and strokes – compared with 4.3 per cent of those on a standard diet.

Dr Reginald Liew, a senior consultant cardiologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said Dr Iatan’s study is useful and “provides additional evidence that the keto diet may be detrimental in some people and increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke”.

Generally, a ketogenic diet may comprise 70 to 80 per cent fat, 10 to 20 per cent protein and 5 to 10 per cent carbohydrates. The high-fat diet forces the body to burn fat from food instead of carbohydrates, producing ketones as fuel.

“The keto diet does appear to help people lose weight in the short term and can improve blood glucose control, but also often increases the LDL cholesterol level, which is bad for the body,” Dr Liew said.