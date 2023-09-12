Keppel plant to be built on land once used by chemical plant; nature groups say further study needed

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s first hydrogen-ready power plant will be built on a “largely brownfield site” that was previously occupied by a chemical plant for over 15 years, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday evening.

Brownfield sites refer to land that has been cleared for urban or industrial use. This means that the habitats generally have lower levels of biodiversity.

The clarification came after Keppel’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the power plant’s development said it would be built on reclaimed land, and hence the “terrestrial biodiversity environment” for the project site was not of concern.

Released on Aug 8, the report – which was done by global consulting firm Advisian and engineering firm Worley – had also concluded that the construction of the power plant will have “no impact” on the marine environment, as most of the coral reef habitats and seagrass areas are located further down south in the Southern Islands.

The report drew the ire of several nature groups here, which said it lacked rigour and paid inadequate attention to the plant’s impact on land-based biodiversity.

The Keppel Sakra Cogen plant, which will be ready by 2026, will be located in Sakra Avenue on Jurong Island along the coastline.

On Monday, the URA said in response to queries from The Straits Times that since the power plant needs to use large volumes of seawater for cooling, Keppel was required to carry out an EIA to study the potential impact on the marine environment only. The EIA was scoped in consultation with the relevant government agencies.

As the existing vegetation was sparse, and of common and non-native species, certain land-based preparatory works such as tree-felling and the construction of sites offices were allowed to proceed without an EIA. This is because the government agencies had assessed that they would not have a significant impact on the environment, the URA spokesman said.

According to the EIA report, a total of 65 trees within the project’s area will be felled – 85 per cent of which are acacia trees, and 12 per cent, casuarina trees.

The URA spokesman said development works have not commenced, and such works will be allowed to proceed only after the EIA process has concluded and URA’s planning permission is obtained.

A Keppel spokesman said that “in consultation with government agencies on the EIA process, Keppel was not required to consult nature groups before public disclosure”.

However, all feedback from the public, including nature groups, will be considered before seeking final approval from the Government, the spokesman added.

Despite the clarification that the power plant will be built on a “largely brownfield site”, Nature Society (Singapore) spokesman Tony O’ Dempsey pointed out that the chemical plant that previously stood there was demolished around 2016 to 2017.

This meant that there would have been sufficient time for the vegetation to regenerate, which would attract biodiversity such as birds.

Mr O’Dempsey said he felt that with the amount of vegetation there, there should have been at least a desktop (or research) study of the terrestrial habitat and corresponding mitigation measures in the Environmental Mitigation and Monitoring Plan.

“Avian and reptilian fauna do not care if their habitat is made up of common or exotic vegetation. Even sparse grassland is habitat for the ground-nesting Savanna nightjar, a bird which is found throughout our Southern Islands,” he said.