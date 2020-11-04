Keppel Land and Sustainable Singapore Gallery launch exhibitions about rising sea levels

SINGAPORE - To raise awareness about rising sea levels, Keppel Land launched a public outreach programme, called 'R.I.S.E. to the Challenge', in collaboration with Sustainable Singapore Gallery on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mr Tan Swee Yiow, chief executive officer of Keppel Land, said: "Today, countries around the world are feeling the adverse effects of climate change. Singapore, as a low-lying island city state, is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Visitors to the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage can view the first of eight themed exhibitions about the environmental issue from Wednesday.

Managed by social enterprise Terra SG, the programme will be also be rolled out to 24 schools and commercial properties owned by Keppel over the next two years.

Comprising engagement workshops and exhibitions, these activities are expected to reach 200,000 people in Singapore, including school children and tenants, said a Keppel Land spokesman.

Citing the rise of extreme weather phenomena, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu commended the initiative for being part of the collective effort to deal with climate change.

"The government cannot fight climate change, or build a sustainable Singapore alone ...I encourage all individuals and organisations to join us in co-creating and co-delivering solutions to achieve our long-term environmental goals," said Ms Fu, who was the Guest-of Honour at Wednesday's launch.