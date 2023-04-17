Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident involving Singapore Airlines cargo plane

SINGAPORE – Kenyan authorities have temporarily suspended all flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on Monday, following an aborted take-off by a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane.

In a statement on Twitter at 2.32pm (Singapore time), the Kenya Airports Authority said it had temporarily closed the airport’s sole runway after a cargo plane experienced technical issues and failed to take off.

Information on flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed flight SQ7343 – a Boeing 747-412F freighter – starting to taxi onto the runway at the Jomo Kenyatta airport at 12.39pm (Singapore time), eventually reaching a maximum ground speed of 151 knots, or about 280kmh, before slowing to a stop. The plane was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Amsterdam on Monday at 6.30am (Singapore time).

Pictures posted by netizen Davis Sango on Twitter at 3.57pm on Monday show a plane with the SIA livery being surrounded by vehicles and people on the tarmac. At 4.54pm, Flightradar24 images showed the plane remaining stationary on the runway.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a SIA spokesman confirmed that flight SQ7343 experienced a technical issue with one of its engines as it was preparing to take off, but he did not elaborate further.

“Singapore Airlines apologises for any inconvenience caused by the incident,” he said, adding that the crew had disembarked from the aircraft normally and that investigations were ongoing.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible,” the Kenya Airports Authority said on Twitter.

“We advise all passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information on the status of their flights.”