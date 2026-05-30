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Chair Zumba is among the seven new programmes launched over the last three years in Eunos to support seniors.

SINGAPORE – In a community centre facility located off Bedok Reservoir Road, some 100 seniors show up every Saturday morning decked in full workout gear, ready to jam to upbeat tunes like Jai Ho and Mambo No. 5.

But they are not attending a typical dance class. They are taking part in chair Zumba, an activity that allows them to move their upper limbs with vigour while seated, occasionally stamping their feet to the rhythm of the music.

Chair Zumba is among the seven new programmes, including fitness classes and brisk walking sessions, launched over the last three years in Eunos to support seniors.

An average of 1,200 seniors have since participated in the active ageing programmes in the Eunos community every month, said the People’s Association (PA).

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, took part in one of these chair Zumba sessions on the morning of May 30, as part of a ministerial community visit.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng (front row, second from right) and Mr Jagathishwaran Rajo, an adviser to Aljunied GRC grassroots organisations, taking part in a chair Zumba session in Eunos on May 30. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Eunos falls within the Aljunied GRC, which has been held by the opposition Workers’ Party since the 2011 General Election.

The WP five-member team had maintained its hold over the constituency with 59.68 per cent of the votes in Singapore’s 2025 General Election, after going up against a PAP team comprising second-time Aljunied GRC candidate Chan Hui Yuh and four newcomers, Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Dr Adrian Ang, Mr Jagathishwaran Rajo and Mr Daniel Liu.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, who is one of the Aljunied GRC MPs, was on his walkabouts on May 30 when he met Dr Tan and Mr Jaga, who is also adviser to Aljunied GRC grassroots organisations.

They exchanged greetings when both groups were interacting with residents at 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Food Centre.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng (second left, seated) met WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh (background, standing on the right), an Aljunied GRC MP, at 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Food Centre as they went on their walkabouts to greet residents. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr Singh had just completed a monthly community walk with residents at Bedok Reservoir Park and was catching up with them over breakfast. He declined to comment when approached by reporters.

Speaking to the media at the visit, Mr Jaga said there is a substantial number of seniors in Eunos and the grassroots organisations want them to “age gracefully”, which is why healthy living habits are being promoted to them.

Among those participating actively in the front row of the chair Zumba session were retired bus driver Tan Boon Chye, 82, and his wife Goh Lak Moey , a wheelchair user.

Mr Tan said these hourly sessions have helped restore strength to his wife’s legs and that she is able to walk a little.

He added that he enjoys these sessions as he finds them fun and effective in staying healthy.

Another popular activity among the seniors is the Jalan-Jalan Eunos Brisk Walking Club, which allows seniors to foster social bonds and a sense of belonging within the community while exercising, said PA.

Mr Jaga also showed Dr Tan an overhead pedestrian bridge near the 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Food Centre, adding that he had asked if the authorities could prioritise the installation of lifts at that bridge due to its proximity to amenities.