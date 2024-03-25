Keeping open link with Israel essential to delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - Keeping an open link with Israel, despite a disagreement over the extent of its military response in Gaza, has been essential for Singapore to deliver much-needed aid and supplies to the stricken Palestinian enclave, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on March 25.

This was a key reason why he had engaged Israeli leaders during a 10-day working visit to the Middle East, he said, noting that Israel’s cooperation is needed if the Republic wants to step up humanitarian assistance to the region now and in the future.

Speaking to reporters in Singapore after returning from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Dr Balakrishnan said he had expressed clearly and unambiguously Singapore’s views, including the Republic’s concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and how Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, 2023, has now gone too far.

Describing his trip to the Middle East as a “necessary” one, Dr Balakrishnan said another objective was to consult and get a “direct download” from Singapore’s Arab partners in the region on the conflict.

“I’m very glad that they gave us full access at senior levels (and) gave us very candid, open views,” he added during the interview at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tanglin.

Dr Balakrishnan had started his trip with a stop in Doha in Qatar, where ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are being held.

He then visited Jordan, where he witnessed the arrival of Singapore’s third tranche of aid, which is being delivered to Gaza via airdrops, before heading to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to speak to leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

His final stops were in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Cairo in Egypt and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Balakrishnan said every single country in the Middle East has its own strategic calculus and national interests to protect, and they do not all see the issue in exactly the same way.

Even so, there were common themes and key points of agreement, namely, the need to stop the violence in Gaza, the need to release hostages, and the need for the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance at a level far beyond what has been made available so far.

He said the airdropping of supplies by the Republic of Singapore Air Force is continuing and several missions have been carried out.

Additional supplies from Singapore have also reached Amman, and Dr Balakrishnan said he is grateful for the ongoing efforts in Singapore to raise funds, and collect and pack more aid supplies.

Still, Dr Balakrishnan called again for the opening of land-based routes so that more supplies can be trucked into Gaza, and Singapore is continuing to send supplies to the region in the hope that this will happen.

“If you consider that the state that Gaza is in now, most of it destroyed, supplies depleted, you’re starting with a deficit... You need hundreds, if not more than 1,000 trucks a day, to flow. The airdrops are a temporary emergency procedure,” he added.

The plan is to continue to work with Egypt and Jordan to send aid into Gaza, the minister said. “We need those links and to work closely with our Israeli friends, so that they can let it through,” he added.