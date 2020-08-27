Keeping Jewel in tip-top shape

Maintenance work being carried out on the exterior of Jewel Changi Airport yesterday.

Travel restrictions were recently eased for passengers from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, who will now be able to transit at Changi Airport via Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights.

The move came a week after the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore approved SIA's application to fly in transit passengers from Vietnam and Cambodia.

Singapore is also relaxing its border controls, so that visitors from Brunei or New Zealand who have remained in the country in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their visit to the Republic will not have to serve a stay-home notice when they arrive here.

Instead, they will undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival at the airport, and will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore only after receiving a negative test result.

Singapore will allow general travel to Brunei and New Zealand, as well as for students studying overseas, from next Tuesday.