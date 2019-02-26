KCC Ventures apologises to SDP and JTC for booking cancellation 'misunderstanding'

SINGAPORE - KCC Ventures (KCCV) has apologised for "being the cause of the misunderstanding" regarding the usage booking cancellation of the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) event on Saturday (Feb 23).

KCCV, which manages the SLV Hub events space in Eunos, said in a statement on Tuesday that it "would like to offer (its) sincere apologies to both Jurong Town Corporation (JTC) and the SDP" and that "the fault lies solely with (KCCV)".

On Saturday, SDP chairman Paul Tambyah said that its election campaign launch was originally planned for the Eunos venue, but the political party was informed at noon on Friday that its booking had been cancelled as political events were not allowed there, even though the nature of the event had been made clear from the start.

The SDP said on its website that a "JTC inspection" was one of the reasons cited for the cancellation of its original booking.

JTC said it had "no prior knowledge" of the event, and that it had informed the venue owner on Feb 8 of an inspection to take place on Feb 28, not Feb 23.

The planned inspection is part of ongoing investigations into unauthorised subletting activities, JTC said.

In its statement on Tuesday, KCCV explained that its staff and the SDP had negotiated for the use of one of its space for SDP's event, and the use of the space had been agreed upon and paid for. KCCV had been aware of the intended purpose of the booking, which was for SDP's election campaign launch.

Related Story SDP and JTC trade words over cancellation of the political party's campaign launch venue

The booking was then cancelled after KCCV had not obtained prior approval from the building landlord and the KCCV board, which were aware of the booking only on Friday.

KCCV also said that it had provided an "erroneous reason for the cancellation by attributing it to a JTC inspection" in an e-mail from a KCCV employee to the SDP.

A KCCV spokesman told The Straits Times that its staff had not sought prior approval from the building landlord and the KCCV board in spite of it being a politically-related event.

"The event was not in the regular course of KCCV's business, as typical events that are hosted at the venue would include video and audio recording, panel interviews, music and vocal training, and post-production work, among others," he added.

"Events that do not fall under the regular course of business ought to be brought up to the building landlord and KCCV's board of directors," said the spokesman.

The SLV Hub space is located at 115 Eunos Avenue 3, which is a multi-storey complex known as the Zhaolim Building. The building is owned by Zhaolim.

According to the statement, the KCCV employee and manager have been counselled. Guidelines and controls have also been put in place to ensure that a similar situation does not happen again.

KCCV said that it has contacted the SDP to apologise and will be refunding SDP's full payment. It added that it had offered to pay the difference between the rental that SDP had to pay at an alternative venue and the original rental cost for KCCV's premises, as well as the cancellation fee of SDP's caterer.

The company has also written to JTC to apologise.

ST has contacted SDP for further comments.