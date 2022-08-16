Kazakhstan's DPM meets Singapore leaders on official visit

SINGAPORE - Companies from Kazakhstan are being encouraged to use Singapore as a hub to engage South-east Asia, as talks that could boost economic ties between the two countries continued.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who is in Singapore on an official visit from Sunday to Wednesday (Aug 14 to 17), called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Tuesday.

Reaffirming the warm ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan, President Halimah noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

She encouraged Kazakh companies to use Singapore as a hub to engage South-east Asia, and also welcomed a state visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a mutually convenient time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

DPM Tileuberdi, who is also Kazakhstan's foreign minister, also separately met Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

They discussed potential areas for cooperation, including the progress made on negotiations on the bilateral Services and Investment Agreement under the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

When concluded, the agreement would further boost economic links between Singapore and Kazakhstan.