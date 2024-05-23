Kazakh president gets ceremonial welcome at Istana on first state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on the morning of May 23 for his first state visit to Singapore and received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, where the first order of business was to call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

After the call with President Tharman, Mr Tokayev is set to meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, before witnessing a ceremony where a number of agreements between both governments are slated to be signed.

PM Wong will then host President Tokayev to lunch.

On May 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two-day visit by the President of Kazakhstan will strengthen Singapore’s ties with a key Central Asian state.

President Tokayev’s visit reciprocates former president Halimah Yacob’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2023, which was the first by a Singapore president to the Republic’s largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Mr Tokayev is familiar with Singapore, having served as a diplomat in the 1970s and visited the Republic as foreign minister in 2004 and as chairman of the senate in 2016.

He is accompanied by a delegation that includes eight high-level officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the President for External Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan, and Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.