Just what is the Singaporean identity? The term has been bandied about for decades by politicians and artists alike, each trying to harness this nebulous, shifting sense of longing and belonging in service of their respective causes.

In a 2020 Ipsos survey, three in five Singaporeans said that a multiracial and multi-religious society is the most important factor in defining the Singaporean identity. This was ranked ahead of local food, world-class services such as our airport, and Singlish.