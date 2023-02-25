Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen recalled due to possible peeling of packaging’s inner coating: SFA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency has issued a recall of Karvan Cevitam Original Citroen, a lemon-flavoured cordial product, due to the potential peeling of the packaging’s inner coating.

This comes after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a recall on the product, which is made in the Netherlands, citing the same reason as SFA.

SFA said on Saturday that it has directed the product’s importer, Walluco Pte Ltd, to recall existing stock of the 600ml cordial, and that the recall was already under way.

The affected products have a best-before label with dates between January and September 2023.

Those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said SFA, adding that consumers can also contact the vendors they purchased the product from.