Karaoke outlet ordered shut for 20 days for Covid-19 breaches

A karaoke outlet has been ordered to suspend operations for 20 days for failing to comply with Covid-19 safe management measures on Christmas Day.

MZS Family Karaoke in the Orchard Road area was found to have allowed large groups of more than five customers on its premises, and to have let them consume alcohol at 12.05am, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

The karaoke joint, which was open as a food and beverage (F&B) outlet, stopped operations from Dec 25.

Nightlife outlets such as nightclubs, pubs and karaoke joints are still not allowed to operate as they are for now, unless they are under a government pilot programme.

MSE added that the police are investigating 51 people for not complying with safe distancing rules.

Separately, seven more F&B outlets were fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures between Dec 18 and 26.

These breaches include seating groups of more than five people, allowing groups to mingle, seating groups less than 1m apart, and providing games to patrons despite not being an amusement centre.

In phase three of Singapore's reopening, which kicked in on Monday, F&B outlets are allowed to accept bookings for groups of up to eight people. But mingling between groups as well as the serving and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm are still not allowed.

MSE said enforcement checks on F&B outlets will be stepped up over the New Year weekend.

It added that there will be no fireworks at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve to cut the risk of crowds gathering. Instead, fireworks will be set off at heartland locations islandwide.

"Safe management and crowd control measures will be in place at the fireworks sites to ensure public safety... Safe distancing ambassadors will be deployed to remind the public not to gather (in groups of more than eight)," MSE said.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.