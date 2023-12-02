Kampung spirit keeps senior Malays from loneliness

SINGAPORE – When it comes to community activities, the seniors in the Malay community seem to have cornered that market.

Associate Professor Feng Qiushi, from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said the Malays, as a community, have a lot more “outside immediate family” – neighbours, extended family and “a family size that is much bigger than that of the Chinese”.

Studies have found that for older Malay adults, their culture particularly emphasised social integration through cultural and religious activities, which facilitate interaction with family and the community.

“It is what we call our kampung spirit and gotong royong (a unique Malay term referring to a group activity for a common purpose),” said housewife Hasnah Mohamad Maideen, 61.

The mother of three and grandmother of 10 exemplifies this.

Having lost her husband to brain cancer at the age of 38, she went to live in Malaysia temporarily before returning to Singapore and lived with her brother and his family.

In 2012, her sister was diagnosed with dementia and needed caregiving, so they applied for a rental flat together. She now lives alone after having looked after her sister for nearly 12 years, as her sister moved to a nursing home in April.

“But I am not alone. My children and grandchildren would call every day, and I have friends among my neighbours here in Pasir Ris Drive 6,” she said.

Having always been an extrovert, Madam Hasnah refuses to stay holed up in her flat.

“Before the Allkin Active Ageing Centre@Pasir Ris 476A was set up, there was an exercise corner at the void deck of the block. I would always go there to exercise and make friends,” she said.

The launch of the centre was at the start of April 2020 but 15 days later it had to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

When it reopened, Madam Hasnah became a familiar face there – greeting clients and chit-chatting with other seniors who dropped by out of curiosity.