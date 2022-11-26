Kampong Glam group wants public views on making conservation area a must-visit for S’poreans

SINGAPORE – When Covid-19 was at its peak in 2020 in Singapore, Mr Johari Kazura saw an area that he had known all his life as bustling and busy come to a standstill.

“I was walking down the neighbourhood on a Tuesday afternoon and everything was shut. It was quiet, it was kind of scary,” said the 47-year-old, whose family has been selling perfume in Kampong Glam for about nine decades.

Some businesses closed down during the pandemic, while others – like eateries popular among locals – managed to weather the storm and “bring life back again” to the conservation area, despite the lack of tourist footfall, he noted.

“This told us who the more resilient businesses in the area are. After going through the hardship, they managed to get through to the other side,” said Mr Kazura, a member of the Kampong Gelam Alliance (KGA) – a voluntary group comprising residents, cultural institutions, business organisations, property owners and hotels in the historical area.

On Saturday, KGA unveiled a draft place plan that will guide the development of Kampong Glam over the next five years, as the area’s stakeholders work to make the precinct more relevant to Singaporeans of all ages.

The plan is “pretty much a business plan, but with more heart”, said Mr Kazura. “It is something not just about business, but also takes into account the needs and wants of the community, as well as the people who wish to visit the area,” he said.

The plan has a four-pronged approach. It aims to have a mix of new and traditional trades, create public spaces, improve connectivity, as well as celebrate the area’s history, heritage, culture and arts.

KGA said the draft plan was born out of the Emerging Stronger Conversations organised by the Government, to discuss how various sectors could address challenges brought about by the pandemic.

In end-2020, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) – Singapore’s conservation agency – facilitated a discussion among KGA members, as well as Kampong Glam residents, cultural institutions and heritage businesses, on how to harness the area’s heritage to serve Singaporeans better.

KGA, whose 16 members include residents, as well as institutions and organisations such as Sultan Mosque and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, then developed the draft plan, which is available for viewing at www.listeningtoKG.org

From Saturday till Jan 15, 2023, members of the public can share their views on the plan, and any changes they wish to see in Kampong Glam on the same website.

KGA will also be organising “walkshops” for the public to provide in-depth feedback on the plan, which will involve walking to various spots in Kampong Glam that the alliance wants to gather views on. More details on these walks will be posted on KGA’s Facebook page.

KGA chairman Saeid Labbafi, 54, said Kampong Glam has more than 600 shophouses owned by different owners, and, unlike shopping malls, does not have a central management to curate its mix of tenants.