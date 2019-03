Convicted killer Micheal Anak Garing was hanged yesterday at Changi Prison Complex after failing in his clemency plea to the president.

The 30-year-old Sarawak native was convicted of murder and sentenced to death on April 20, 2015, in the High Court.

On May 29, 2010, the Malaysian and three of his friends from Sarawak went on a violent robbery spree after a night of drinking, with Micheal arming himself with a parang.

Four people were attacked over the course of several hours around the Kallang area.

A construction worker and a full-time national serviceman were the first victims.

They were punched, kicked and slashed with the parang.

The gang then attacked an Indian national, cutting him so badly that his arms were almost hacked to the bone.

Their last victim was 41-year-old Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, also a construction worker, who sustained at least 20 severe injuries. The forensic pathologist certified he died from the multiple injuries sustained, which included a wound to the neck that severed the jugular vein, a wound to the back measuring 24.5cm long and 3.7cm wide, and a wound to the head that fractured the skull.

Micheal's appeal against his conviction and sentence was heard and dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Feb 27, 2017.

In its written judgment, the Court of Appeal said the death penalty was warranted as Micheal had attacked the victim with the parang in a totally savage and merciless manner.

Micheal subsequently filed a petition for clemency to the president, which was rejected on the advice of the Cabinet.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Micheal was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.

"Our laws apply equally to all, regardless of whether the offender is local or foreign," said MHA, stressing that all foreigners who visit or live here must abide by Singapore's laws.

The ministry added that the death penalty is part of Singapore's criminal justice system and is used only against very serious crimes.

"The issue of capital punishment is a question that every state has the sovereign right to decide for itself, taking into account its own circumstances," said MHA.