Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair appointed as Court of Appeal judge

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Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair will take up the position from June 15.

SINGAPORE – A new Justice of the Court of Appeal has been appointed, bringing the total to five .

Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair was appointed to the role by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, effective from June 15 , the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on June 12.

He was appointed as a High Court judge in March , and was a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court before that .

In those roles , he heard a wide range of civil matters such as finance, securities, banking, complex commercial cases, company, insolvency, trusts, arbitration and statutory torts.

Nair earned his Bachelor of Laws with honours from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 1989 and was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1990 .

He joined Drew & Napier where he practised for about 35 years , specialising primarily in restructuring work across the Asia Pacific region.

He also served concurrently as the firm’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer and head of Corporate Restructuring and Workout practice group.

The Supreme Court Bench consists of the Chief Justice, Justices of the Court of Appeal, Judges of the Appellate Division, Judges of the High Court, Senior Judges, International Judges and Judicial Commissioners.

With Nair’s appointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 33 judges and 26 international judges.