Justice Choo Han Teck to step down as High Court judge on Feb 20

SINGAPORE - Justice Choo Han Teck will step down from his role as Judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Singapore after he completes his current term.

He will be retiring, with his last day of service taking place on Feb 20 , said the Singapore Courts in a statement on Jan 13.

Mr Choo, whose judicial career spans 30 years, was first appointed as a judicial commissioner in 1995, before becoming a High Court judge in 2003.

He has covered a wide range of cases with significant contributions to Singapore’s jurisprudence in criminal, revenue and employment law, including the law of tort, said the Singapore Courts .

He also played a fundamental role in the Family Division of the High Court in recent years, where his judgements have been instrumental in shaping family justice here.

Extending his congratulations to Mr Choo on his retirement, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that Mr Choo has been “held in the highest regard by the profession and by his judicial colleagues for his exemplary judicial temperament”.

He noted Mr Choo’s fairness in the conduct of proceedings and his clear and concise judgments, adding that he played a vital role during a formative period for Singapore’s legal system.

“His departure will be keenly felt throughout the judiciary and the broader legal fraternity. On behalf of the Singapore Courts, I express our profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions and wish him a most fulfilling and happy retirement,” Chief Justice Menon said.

Mr Choo earned his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Singapore in 1979, which was renamed the National University of Singapore (NUS) a year later.

He then obtained a Master of Laws from the University of Cambridge in 1986, after kickstarting his legal career in 1980 as a legal assistant at Murphy and Dunbar.

In between, Mr Choo also made his mark in academia after serving as a lecturer at NUS in 1984.

He returned to private practice in 1988, serving as a partner at Allen & Gledhill starting in 1988, followed by Helen Yeo & Partners in the same capacity in 1992.

Mr Choo’s list of appointments include acting as President of the Military Court of Appeal in 2004 and as a member of the Singapore Academy of Law’s Publication Committee in 2006.

Mr Choo expressed his gratitude to colleagues who have both supported and assisted him throughout his years int he public service and tenure.

“My time on the Bench has been truly memorable. Having witnessed the law and the administration of justice undergo significant transformation over the years, I depart with full confidence that our legal system will continue to evolve in service of the public good.”

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore Courts for more information.