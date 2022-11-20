Jurong Spring rallies those with means to help tackle ageing population and inequality

SINGAPORE – Getting seniors involved in the community, and rallying those with the means to donate food and groceries to low-income families, is how Jurong Spring is tackling the “silver tsunami” and income inequality.

On Sunday, residents from low-income households queued with their shopping trolleys to collect rice, instant noodles, oil, Milo and fresh vegetables at Jurong Spring Community Club. Volunteers put chairs for those in the queue to sit and chat with one another while waiting for their turn.

Among the beneficiaries was Madam Teo Kim Keew, 76, who even got help from a volunteer to carry her food items home.

The retired cleaner, who lives alone since her husband stays in a nursing home, said: “I don’t need to shop after getting food from the volunteers... It’s very good, they have coffee, bread, rice, everything I need. They also always offer to help me carry things home.”

Jurong GRC MP Shawn Huang said most of the donated groceries come from residents in the private and landed property homes on the east side of the constituency, near Chun Tin Road and Beauty World.

“They’re very encouraged, enthusiastic to do something more. It’s not just about receiving, actually giving gives them a lot more satisfaction and ability to say that they are really part of the community,” he added.

“We are experiencing the silver tsunami now. We see many more elderly people needing more help, needing more care. Hospitals and daycare are only one part of the equation, but how can we activate the community as a whole to take care of our seniors collectively?”

The proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increased to 18.4 per cent in 2022, up from 11.1 per cent in 2012, the annual Population In Brief report noted in September. It was 17.6 per cent in 2021. By 2030, around one in four citizens, or 23.8 per cent, will be 65 and above.

Mr Huang hosted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman on a tour of Jurong Spring as part of a ministerial community visit on Sunday.

The visits restarted last month after a two-year hiatus with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visiting Yio Chu Kang. He said the visits will be helmed by ministers from the fourth-generation of the PAP leadership and will involve bringing the Forward Singapore initiative to residents.

Forward Singapore, launched in June, is a government exercise calling on Singaporeans to offer ideas to shape and strengthen the nation’s social compact.

As part of the visit on Sunday, Dr Maliki toured the Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 Market and Food Centre before going to Jurong Spring Community Club where activities for residents included bingo for seniors, a mass fitness dance and a healthy living showcase.

Mr Huang said activities like bingo, which started virtually during the pandemic, are aimed at getting senior citizens who live alone to come out of their flats to interact with volunteers and neighbours so they are not isolated.

The healthy living showcase featured Diabetes Singapore; Jurong Spring Community Health Post, where National University Health System community nurses and staff provide healthcare support to residents; and wellness social enterprise Fullhealth.