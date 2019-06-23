Jurong LPG fire: Injured worker is conscious and able to communicate, says Migrant Workers' Centre

SINGAPORE - One of the two workers who were injured in a massive fire in Jalan Buroh on Friday (June 21) was conscious and able to communicate on Sunday, according to the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC).

In a Facebook post, the non-governmental organisation said the worker was expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery.

"Our team was able to visit the other worker who remains in hospital yesterday evening. He was resting from surgery during our brief visit, but was conscious and able to communicate freely with our officer, before we left him to rest and heal," said MWC.

It said the other injured worker, who was discharged from Singapore General Hospital on Saturday, has returned to his employer-arranged accommodation.

It is believed that the worker who was discharged suffered superficial injuries while his colleague was treated for burns.

The two Chinese nationals, aged 29 and 45, were given the MWC's contact information and advised to call the centre for assistance.

The fire, which involved hundreds of highly flammable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders of various sizes, raged for more than two hours and triggered loud explosions. ,One worker, also a Chinese national, was killed.

The fire was described by the Singapore Civil Defence Force as the largest LPG fire it had to combat.

It took around 120 firefighters, who were alerted just after 5pm, to bring the blaze under control by 7.30pm and ensure that it did not spread to larger LPG storage tanks nearby.

MWC said Summit Gas Systems, a subsidiary of Union Energy Corporation, which occupies the facility, had made contact with the next-of-kin of the deceased worker through an employment agent.

MWC added that travel and visa formalities were being sorted out to bring the man's family to Singapore.

"No confirmed arrangements have been made. MWC will continue to assist the company to seek the Chinese Embassy's facilitation and assistance if the need arises," it said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.