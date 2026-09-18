Jurong Lake Gardens lights up for Mid-Autumn Festival

SINGAPORE – Colourful lanterns and illuminated installations are lighting up Jurong Lake Gardens, transforming it into a glowing Mid-Autumn wonderland.
Organised by the National Parks Board (NParks), the annual Lights by the Lake festival will run from Sept 19 to 27.
The 2026 displays are inspired by the Chinese folktale, The Legend Of The White Snake. The story is one of China’s four great folktales, and it tells of a romance between a mortal man and a female snake spirit.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is traditionally a time for family reunions. Celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, it will fall on Sept 25 in 2026.
The nine-day festival spans the Chinese, Japanese and Lakeside gardens, with lantern displays, performances, concerts, heritage exhibitions and a food market. Visitors can take part in lantern-making activities by the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, attend movie screenings by Dementia Singapore for World Alzheimer’s Day and explore a lantern trail.
Mr Yeo Ruyun, who was at the preview on Sept 17 with his wife and two children, praised the dramatic and colourful visuals.
He said: “I am most impressed by the projection on the White Rainbow Bridge. There are also more cultural themes for this year’s displays.”
While the festival will run until Sept 27, the lantern and light displays will remain on show until Oct 4.