Jurong Bird Park to close in Jan as part of move to Bird Paradise

Jurong Bird Park's last day of operations will be on Jan 3, 2023 - the park's 52nd anniversary since it first opened its doors in 1971.

The park's operator, Mandai Wildlife Group, said yesterday that, following the closure, the 20ha park's about 130 staff and some 3,500 birds will prepare to move to Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It will join the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari there, as well as Mandai's other upcoming attractions including Rainforest Wild and a new resort.

From Saturday, until Jan 3, Jurong Bird Park will run a series of activities, tours and trails that recall the park's history. A free self-guided heritage trail will feature a series of heritage displays on milestones in the park's history.

For instance, the park reopened a defunct Panorail station so that visitors can take photos with a replica of a monorail carriage. The monorail system took visitors around the park from 1992 to 2012.

A timer to count down to its last day of operations is set in the replica of the old cuckoo clock tower that stood at the park's old entrance.

Visitors can also see the park through the eyes of a park staff member when they embark on a staff-curated trail, available for download on the park's website.

From November, there will be a Nostalgic Signature Tour, where seasoned guides will share anecdotes about the park's avian residents, as well as about its architecture. Bookings for this tour, which includes feeding sessions at the African Treetops and Waterfall Aviary zones, will open on Oct 19.

Pushcarts selling local hawker fare and carnival activities will also be on offer in November.

Mandai Wildlife Group said updates on Bird Paradise will come later. The rest of the new attractions in Mandai Wildlife Reserve are slated for completion by 2024.

Long-serving staff of the park, which has welcomed 41 million guests, said its upcoming move will be bittersweet for them.

Among the most memorable moments in the park vice-president Daisy Ling's 40 years at the attraction was when the park held an "open day" in 1992, where up to four visitors could enter for free with a newspaper cut-out coupon.

About 82,000 people showed up, she said, and the park was possibly the most crowded she has seen.

Ms Ling, who has worked at the park since 1982, added that it was all hands on deck that day, and recalled a vet helping with crowd control as everyone pitched in to make the day a success.

Mr Roslee Mustaffa, a 57-year-old facilities manager, will always remember the park as the place where he first met his wife, who was his colleague until 1995.

"She plans to visit next month and we'll walk down memory lane together to all the spots we used to take photographs at," he added.

Animal presentation assistant manager Saad Yahya, 61, started work at the park in 1983 as a birdkeeper and joined its animal presentation team in 2004.

Mr Saad, who now mentors younger animal presenters, recalled his earliest shows fondly.

"It was helter-skelter," he said with a chuckle. "There was one time when I approached the audience, said 'good morning', and then just went blank for 20 seconds." More information on the park's closing activities can be found on its website.