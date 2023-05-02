Jurong Bird Park penguins now in Mandai, ahead of Bird Paradise’s May 8 opening

SINGAPORE – A colony of 32 penguins have begun settling into their new home, which includes two see-through saltwater tanks that let them dive to a depth of 7m, ahead of Bird Paradise’s May 8 opening.

Four species of penguins – comprising 11 Gentoos, 12 Kings, eight Humboldts, and one Northern Rockhopper – were relocated to the new Penguin Cove exhibit from Jurong Bird Park on April 28.

Eight of the Gentoos had arrived at Jurong Bird Park from the Netherlands on Feb 1. They were quarantined from the other penguins, as they were not used to human contact and could cause potential conflict as a result of being grouped together.

The penguins were among the last of the 3,500 birds to be moved out of Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise in Mandai.

Ms Anais Tritto, avian curator for Animal Care at Mandai Wildlife Group, said this was to allow time to ensure the new environment is stable for the penguins.

The Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove habitat has lighting that mimics the day and night cycles of the sub-Antarctic Falkland Islands to allow the penguins’ natural biological clocks to follow the seasons in the Southern hemisphere.

Feeding devices that deliver thawed frozen fish into the water have been installed within the underwater rockwork, to encourage the penguins to dive and follow their natural hunting behaviours.

Additional time was also required to sufficiently condition the penguins for the move. Avian keeper Nurarlyanti Jasni said the keepers inserted salt tablets into fish that the penguins ate daily to help the birds transition from a freshwater environment at Jurong to a saltwater one at Mandai.

During the move on April 28, the keepers ushered the penguins into crates padded with ice. These were to be stored in a lorry with the air-conditioning set at 12 deg C to match the temperature of the penguins’ habitat at Jurong.

But the lorry that arrived had a faulty air-conditioning unit. The keepers had to delay the relocation till a replacement lorry arrived.

“The welfare of our birds is very important. It was better to hold off for a while until we ensure that the transportation has the most optimal conditions for our penguins,” said Ms Tritto.

She added that while some penguins had to be coaxed into their crates, they did not display any notable signs of long-term distress as they were released into their new habitat.

Plastic barricades were set up at the exhibit to prevent the penguins from entering the water prematurely. These were only removed at about 8.30am on Tuesday after the keepers assessed that the penguins were eating and adapting well to their new home.

Ms Tritto told The Straits Times on Tuesday morning the penguins had started to move around more than usual on Monday – an indication that they were used to the space they had been confined to since their arrival, and wanted to explore the rest of the exhibit.

Once the barricades were removed, most of the penguins waddled curiously close to the water’s edge until one finally took the plunge after about two minutes, albeit accidentally.