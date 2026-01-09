Jupiter will appear bigger, brighter over Singapore at night on Jan 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some of the best views of the planet are likely to be at Marina Barrage, East Coast Park or the Southern Ridges.

SINGAPORE – Stargazers can view a larger and brighter version of Jupiter in Singapore’s night skies on Jan 10.

The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said on Jan 9 that this is because of an astronomical event known as Jupiter in opposition.

An opposition occurs when a planet appears directly opposite the Sun in the sky, with the Earth positioned between the two.

In this case, when the Earth passes directly between Jupiter and the Sun, it causes Jupiter to appear larger and brighter in the night sky than at any other time of the year.

The observatory added that the planet will be visible throughout the night of Jan 10 . It will begin rising at sunset, and set around sunrise.

The phenomenon will be visible across Singapore even to the naked eye as long as skies are clear, the observatory said.

“To the unaided eye, the planet appears as a bright, steady point of light in the eastern night sky, though its clarity and detail may vary depending on atmospheric conditions and viewing location.”

Jupiter reaches opposition roughly every 13 months , and the next occurrence is expected around February 2027 , the observatory said.

It added that it will not hold special viewing sessions for the celestial event.

The planet will remain visible over the next few months, and can be observed during weekly stargazing sessions held at the observatory.