Jumping at chance to dive with the Red Lions

The Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong (photo) putting nerves aside for a tandem jump with Red Lions First Warrant Officer (1WO) Dave Chong last Monday.     

The jump took place at Paya Lebar Air Base, where Mr Cheong went through a quick training session, before boarding a C-130 aircraft which ascended to 10,000 feet. The free fall lasted about 30 seconds, before 1WO Chong released the parachute.     

The Red Lions have wowed crowds with their free-falling skills for years at previous National Day Parades. For this year's event, a 10-member team donning bright-red wing suits will jump from a record height of 3,800m - the highest ever in the history of the parade.

