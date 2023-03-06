JTC using AI to spot road defects in industrial estates

SINGAPORE - Two days. That is how long an inspection to find road defects and other road hazards in industrial estates here can take, with facility managers often waiting even longer for a report, so they can fix the problem.

But with the use of smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) smarts, the process now takes just over an hour at one-north, where JTC Corporation has adopted a new system to help its inspectors spot, report and rectify potholes, cracks and other issues quicker and more accurately.

In a statement on Monday, JTC said the solution it developed with Vebits AI, a local start-up, also helps to save costs and makes inspections safer.

“We are looking forward to implementing the solution at our other estates wherever feasible,” said Mr Tan Chee Kiat, JTC’s group director for engineering.

The new AI-driven system came about as a result of an innovation challenge that JTC organised in 2020 to address the shortcomings of traditional estate inspection methods.

Vebits AI and Vulcan AI, another Singapore start-up, came up trumps out of a total of 12 submissions from both local and overseas companies.

JTC said it trialled the solution developed by Vebits AI in some of its industrial estates in western Singapore before implementing it in one-north in November 2022 – a first for the government agency.

Meanwhile, Vulcan AI’s solution is currently being tested in other industrial estates, JTC added.

The agency said estate defect inspections are traditionally labour-intensive and time-consuming.

Two inspectors are needed each time, one to drive the inspection vehicle and another to spot infrastructural issues that pose a safety risk to road users within the industrial estate.

Depending on the size of the estate, the process of marking out defects, taking photographs and churning out a report for rectification works could take a few days to a couple of months, JTC said.

It also highlighted safety concerns and time constraints that come with the traditional method, as these inspections have to be done during off-peak hours when vehicular traffic is lighter and inspectors have to alight from their vehicles and walk to visually investigate and document the defects that are identified.

With the new AI system, a smartphone with a high-definition camera is mounted in the inspection vehicle, which is driven at a normal speed around the estate.

The video captured is then processed using AI to identify defects, grade them based by severity, and highlight those in need of repair.

More than 10 common estate defects can be automatically detected, including those normally missed out by manual inspections such as slanted lamp posts, damaged traffic signs and broken manholes, JTC said.