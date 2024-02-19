JTC to build fourth phase of aerospace factory buildings in Seletar

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation will build the fourth phase of a factory development in Seletar Aerospace Park by 2027, to meet demand from the aerospace industry.

JTC aeroSpace Four will add 11,000 sq m of space and 25 per cent more standard factory units, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 19.

DPM Heng noted that the third phase – which comprises a cluster of nine buildings – was completed in 2022, and provides factory spaces for advanced aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities.

“To enable more aviation and aerospace companies to tap on and grow with our innovative ecosystem, we will be expanding our world-class infrastructure,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Airshow 2024 held at Marina Bay Sands.

There are currently more than 70 companies operating at the Seletar Aerospace Park, with over 6,000 aerospace professionals.

Seletar’s expansion will go hand in hand with developments in Changi, where passenger traffic at Changi Airport is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2024, said DPM Heng.

He also announced that JTC and Enterprise Singapore will launch an innovation challenge to foster collaboration between industry players and promising start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises within the aerospace industry.