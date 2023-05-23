JTC’s SolarRoof programme extended to privately leased industrial properties in bid to quadruple solar capacity

SINGAPORE – Almost 400 companies in JTC’s industrial estates currently produce a total solar capacity of 225.4 megawatt-peak (MWp) – equivalent to powering about 63,600 four-room Housing Board flats – and the statutory board aims to quadruple this by 2030.

JTC said on Tuesday that to boost this capacity to 900MWp by 2030, it has extended its SolarRoof programme to privately leased industrial properties to make solar adoption easy, accessible and with no upfront capital cost.

Under the scheme, companies can enjoy discounted rates for power generated from solar panels on their roof, or earn revenue by leasing their roof space for the panel installation.

Since July 2022, the minimum contract period for this programme has been reduced from 15 years to eight, allowing companies with shorter lease periods to also benefit.

“JTC has ramped up our solar programme significantly since 2017,” its chief sustainability officer Tan Chee Kiat said. “While solar deployment is relatively limited today, we see more companies appreciating the benefits of solar installations.”

The board aims to expand the installation of solar panels across all feasible JTC buildings, vacant industrial land and on sea to bump up its current solar capacity of 135.6MWp to about 350MWp by 2030.

Since the launch of the programme in 2017, solar panels have been deployed at more than 60 buildings across its estates and 70ha of temporary vacant land.

JTC added that its solar farm spanning 11.6ha of temporary vacant land in Changi Business Park is the largest in Singapore, with more than 35,500 panels deployed in November 2021.

The farm has an estimated capacity of up to 19MWp and is expected to generate electricity for the national grid over the next 20 years.

By end 2023, the board expects to deploy solar panels in JTC landed factories in Seletar, Loyang and Changi industrial estates, as well as JTC landed terrace workshops in Pandan Loop Industrial Estate.

In December 2022, JTC launched a tender, which closes at the end of this month, to boost the solar energy capacity of Jurong Island from 12.3MWp to 103.2MWp, making it the industrial estate with the largest solar deployment in Singapore.

Taken together, JTC said its solar deployment could contribute 60 per cent – or 1,250MWp – of Singapore’s overall target of at least 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2030.

This target, enough to power about 350,000 households here for a year, is expected to make up 3 per cent of the Republic’s total electricity demand in 2030.