JTC cordons off area around industrial building in Bedok after parts of concrete roof fall

Work is underway to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building.
Work is underway to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building.ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY
SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation has cordoned off the area around an industrial building in Bedok Industrial Park E after parts of decorative features on a concrete roof came crashing to the ground.

Work is under way to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building, Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 22).

BCA said it was alerted to the incident on Sunday morning, and asked building owner JTC Corporation to call in a professional engineer for advice on how to remove the dislodged concrete piece.

It is also carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident, the statement said.


The engineer can also recommend permanent rectification works and inspect three other adjacent blocks with a similar concrete sunshade design.

BCA and the engineer engaged by JTC have inspected the main building and assessed that its structural integrity is not affected.

