Josephine Teo, Japan digital minister Kono agree to strengthen AI governance, data protection

SINGAPORE - Digitalisation has been integrated into all aspects of life in Singapore – including religion, as evinced in Chinatown’s Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, where devotees purchase offerings and make donations using e-payment options at digital kiosks.

Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity Josephine Teo highlighted this on Friday after she and Japanese Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono visited the temple in her constituency, which “showcases how technology can enhance our experiences within a rich cultural venue”.

Mr Kono also visited GovTech to learn more about how Singapore has integrated government services on digital platforms, said Mrs Teo, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, in a Facebook post.

Following discussions, the two ministers also identified tangible projects in which both nations can deepen their digital partnership, she added.

These include exploring ways to build more robust data protection for businesses while facilitating cross-border data flows, and developing common standards to strengthen artificial intelligence governance.