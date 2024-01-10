Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein to make first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II will make his first official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Crown Prince will meet with several Singapore leaders during his visit from Jan 10 to 12, the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Jan 10.

These include separate calls on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and PM Lee, and meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

PM Lee will also host an official lunch in Prince Hussein’s honour.

Prince Hussein will visit the Institute of Technical Education and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy to discuss cooperation in human capital development.

He will be accompanied by his spouse, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Al Hanandeh and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan.