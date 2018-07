Tampines Hub was awash on Saturday with a sea of mini batik umbrellas painted in bright hues by residents for its Urban Arts Fest, organised as part of the People's Association PAssionArts Festival. More than 1,000 residents put their talents to good use, creating the 1,450 umbrellas, which were put up in a mid-air canopy art installation. This colourful installation is on display until Saturday - along with another highlight, a 25m-long by 1.5m-high wall filled with artistic pen drawings.



ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN