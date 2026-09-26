Joint highest temperature for month recorded in Woodlands on Sept 26

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NEA had said that the second half of September was expected to be warm, with daily temperature highs of 33 deg C and above.

SINGAPORE – If you were perspiring a little more than usual in the north of Singapore on the afternoon of Sept 26, this could be why.

Data from the National Environment Agency (NEA) website showed that the temperature reached 35.8 deg C at Woodlands Avenue 9 Climate Station at 3.27pm.

This is the joint highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore for September since the Meteorological Service Singapore began record-taking in 1929 (though measurements ceased from 1941 to 1947 because of World War II), and matched the temperature recorded at Sembawang Road on Sept 30, 2016.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16, NEA said that the second half of September was expected to be warm, with daily temperature highs of 33 deg C and above, and night-time minimum temperatures above 27 deg C on some days.

In 2025, Singapore also experienced its hottest June and November on record.