Joining hands to celebrate diversity

Pupils of Westwood Primary School celebrating Racial Harmony Day at school yesterday. Racial Harmony Day, which falls on July 21, was launched by the Ministry of Education in 1997 as part of the National Education programme. Commemorated annually by primary and secondary schools, the event marks the 1964 race riots and is aimed at teaching students about the importance of maintaining racial and religious harmony in Singapore's multicultural and multi-ethnic society. Students and teachers dress up in ethnic attire and perform skits that recall the shared history of interracial relations.