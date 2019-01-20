Join in 15-hour relay for cancer

To celebrate four years of being cancer-free, Ms Cynthia Ong and her friends will take part in a 15-hour relay at the National Stadium.

Cancer survivors and volunteers will form teams to jog and walk from 6pm on March 2 in the Singapore Cancer Society-TalkMed Relay For Life 2019.

To symbolise how the fight against cancer never stops, at least one team member must be on the track at all times.

Ms Ong, 42, was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer in 2014. Her treatment included surgery and radiation therapy. She has been volunteering at the annual relay since its inception in 2017.

"I've battled the disease and come out stronger. I also had friends and family members who died from cancer.

"Through the walk, I would like all survivors and caretakers to know that they are not alone in this journey," said Ms Ong, a business office manager.

The event aims to draw about 7,500 participants and raise $1 million to support the Singapore Cancer Society's (SCS) beneficiaries, and enhance its programmes and services. Last year's Relay For Life raised more than $830,000.

Local band NationOne and musical duo Jack and Rai will be performing at the event.

After dark, the stadium track will be lit with candles in personalised bags as a tribute to people who have succumbed to cancer.

With a minimum of 1,500 participants, the organisers will also attempt to break the Singapore Book of Records for the largest number of people performing a resistance band workout, said an SCS spokesman.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is the official media partner for Relay For Life 2019.

"Relay For Life is a celebration of people who have overcome the challenges of cancer, to remember those whom we have lost to cancer, and to spur on those who are currently cancer-stricken to fight on," said Mr Anthony Tan, deputy chief executive officer of SPH.

Mr Albert Ching, chief executive of SCS, said: "When the community comes together to walk alongside those impacted by cancer, it is a testament to the message that no one fights alone."

• To register, visit www.scsrelayforlife.sg

• Event: Singapore Cancer Society-TalkMed Relay For Life 2019

• Date: March 2-3

• Venue: National Stadium at Singapore Sports Hub

• Time: 6pm-9am (overnight)

• Cost: $30 for individual, $25 for student (23 years old and below) and each team member.