Johor police station attack: S’pore steps up security measures, including at checkpoints

SINGAPORE – Security measures in Singapore have been stepped up on May 18, following an attack on a police station in Ulu Tiram in Malaysia’s Johor state on May 17.

“In view of the heightened threat situation, and that the Malaysian police are looking for several other JI (Jemaah Islamiyah) members, we had earlier today stepped up security measures, including at our checkpoints,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on the evening of May 18.

These measures include increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers, the ministry added. “Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks, and factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance.”

Two Malaysian police officers were killed, with another injured, after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram police station in the early hours of May 17.

The intruder was earlier believed to be a JI member, but Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Malaysia’s New Straits Times on May 18 that the dead suspect “was found to have no connection with the JI terrorist group”.

MHA said in its statement that the ministry and the Home Team departments have been monitoring global and regional security developments closely, including the Ulu Tiram attack. MHA added that the Internal Security Department (ISD) has been in touch with its Malaysian counterparts on the attack.

The ministry advised the public to be vigilant and to report suspicious persons and activities to the police immediately. The public should also contact ISD at 1800-2626-473 if they know of anyone who shows signs of being radicalised.

“If you find yourself caught in an attack, remember to run, hide and tell the police as soon as possible,” MHA said, adding that the public can visit the SGSecure website for more information.