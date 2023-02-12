Johor Menteri Besar in Singapore for 3-day working visit

SINGAPORE - Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi is on a three-day working visit to Singapore from Feb 12 to Feb 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

During his visit, Datuk Onn will meet Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu.

He will also meet Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman.

Mr Onn will have discussions with Singapore agencies on electric vehicle infrastructure, flood mitigation and agri-food technology.

He is also set to attend a business forum with members of the Singapore Business Federation and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

Mr Onn is accompanied by members of the Johor State Executive Council and officials from the Johor state government.