Johor gets Singapore help on water

Singapore has supplied additional treated water to Malaysia, at Johor's request, after production there was disrupted due to pollution.

In response to media queries, national water agency PUB said yesterday that an additional six million gallons per day (mgd) of treated water was supplied between Jan 2 and Jan 4.

PUB added that production at Johor's water plants was disrupted recently due to pollution in the river catchment. PUB's Johor River Waterworks was not affected by the incident.

The 6 mgd was on top of the 16 mgd that Singapore usually supplies Johor.

PUB added that it has supplied the additional treated water on "a goodwill basis" at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

