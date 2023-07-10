Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail in Singapore for a 3-day visit, calls on PM Lee and DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee on Monday and were hosted to tea at the Istana.

Mr Lee, in a Facebook post, said Johor is a key gateway between Singapore and Malaysia.

He said: “ We have a special relationship with Johor. We are connected by deep ties of kinship and robust economic links, which have been sustained despite the Covid-19 pandemic. I look forward to further strengthening ties between Singapore and Johor.”

Tunku Ismail is on a three-day official visit to Singapore from July 10 to July 12 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a Facebook post, the Crown Prince said he and his wife were hosted to dinner by Dr Balakrishnan and his wife on Monday at the Capella Singapore in Sentosa.

During his visit, Tunku Ismail will also call on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Lee, in his post, said Tunku Ismail has a busy programme in Singapore. “I am sure that he will have useful discussions, and explore ways to build on our excellent relationship. I wish him a fruitful visit,” he said.