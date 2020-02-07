John McCambridge gluten-free bread kit recalled as it may contain gluten: SFA

SINGAPORE - A bread-making kit marketed as being gluten-free is being recalled here because it may contain gluten, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Feb 7).

The move was made after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a food recall alert on the affected product, called John McCambridge Bread Tin Bakery Gluten Free Bread Kit, because of the possible presence of cereals containing gluten.

SFA said it has directed the importer of the product in Singapore, Inish Bia, to recall the bread kit. The recall is still taking place.

The batches affected by the recall are those with best-before dates from March 1, 2020, to Jan 17, 2021.

The agency advised consumers who bought the bread kit and who are allergic to or intolerant of gluten not to consume it.

Those with inquiries and who want to exchange, or a refund for, the affected product can call the importer Inish Bia on 8590-7298.