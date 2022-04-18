'Working hard, working happy': Medical school's focus on teamwork and staff well-being creates a resilient workforce

An organisation is only as good as its people, says Professor Thomas Coffman, dean of Duke-NUS Medical School.

To support its people to their fullest potential, the school has created a working environment that encourages innovation, openness and respect. It offers a framework of different opportunities at all levels so that staff feel valued and supported – emotionally and professionally.

The formula has worked, with the school achieving stellar results in creating a pipeline of doctors who eventually have the potential to become Singapore’s leading clinician-scientists, and in delivering breakthrough discoveries that advance the quest for cures to common diseases in Asia.

To date, Duke-NUS has graduated 561 doctors, published more than 9,400 research papers, been awarded 136 patents, and attracted more than $700 million in research funding.

The organisation is ranked one of Singapore’s best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It is ranked 106th overall, and sixth in the Education category.

"Our terrific achievements are directly related to our staff's talents and well-being," notes Prof Coffman. "So we'll always have a relentless focus on that, moving forward."

Ms Karen Chang, senior vice-dean and group director of the office of corporate services, says: ”Our people are our greatest asset, and we keep them engaged by developing clear strategies that include workforce priorities such as talent development, recognition, wellness and work environment."

Assistant Professor Irene Lee from the office of education credits her smooth transition – from scientist to medical educator – to the support from her supervisors.

Where supervisors elsewhere might have seen the pursuit of such opportunities as detracting from her research work, her mentors at Duke-NUS instead encouraged her to forge ahead.

"They invested in my overall professional development by listening, mentoring and creating relevant career growth opportunities," she recalls.

Investing in staff dev elopment

This culture of support extends to non-academic staff. When senior executive Muhammad Yusuf bin Abdul Rahman wanted to move to his current position as student support manager, his transition process was expedited by his supervisors both old and new. He gained the skills for his new job through online workshops and seminars that the school offered.

“This new role has allowed me to expand my skills and achieve career aspirations while enjoying in-depth conversations and interactions with our students," he says.

As a school that was created as a partnership between two great universities – Duke University in North Carolina, United States, and the National University of Singapore – it is only natural that collaboration and togetherness would be part of the institutional DNA of Duke-NUS, says Prof Coffman.

"The two main things that we do in the school are educate and research, and to do those things successfully, you have to collaborate and work as a team," he continues. "And at our core, what we do is harness those characteristics and apply them to our staff development and support."