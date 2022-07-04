Work Talk Podcast: The Great Reshuffle - Will I hire a job hopper?

In this episode of Work Talk, hosts Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi talks about the uptrend of job hoppers and if it pays to stay, or to move. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST's business correspondents and editors.

The pandemic made long-held career aspirations suddenly feel urgent, and more workers are flitting between jobs. The rise of flexible work has also energised workers to seek jobs that fit their lifestyles. No longer is it the other way round.

Job hopping is rising, so is it time to change attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings?

ST's journalists Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi host public relations executive Ng Lay Peng, and workplace strategy consultant Hardeep Matharu. 

Ms Ng is a self-professed job hopper who has had 10 jobs in the past 10 years, and Mr Hardeep is her boss. They are also joined by Ms Lim Zi Hui, a manager from recruitment firm Michael Page, who offers tips to executives with "choppy" resumes, such as Ms Ng.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:58 Is the rising trend of job hopping here to stay?

03:03 Is it possible to build culture and loyalty among this transient group of workers?

07:25 Are "lifers" who never quit being shortchanged by bosses?

12:45 How should a job hopper go about getting that interview, then that job?  

19:10 Does it pay to move, or stay?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

