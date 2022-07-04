Work Talk Podcast: The Great Reshuffle - Will I hire a job hopper?

Job hopping is rising, so is it time to change attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings?

ST's journalists Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi host public relations executive Ng Lay Peng, and workplace strategy consultant Hardeep Matharu.

Ms Ng is a self-professed job hopper who has had 10 jobs in the past 10 years, and Mr Hardeep is her boss. They are also joined by Ms Lim Zi Hui, a manager from recruitment firm Michael Page, who offers tips to executives with "choppy" resumes, such as Ms Ng.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:58 Is the rising trend of job hopping here to stay?

03:03 Is it possible to build culture and loyalty among this transient group of workers?

07:25 Are "lifers" who never quit being shortchanged by bosses?

12:45 How should a job hopper go about getting that interview, then that job?

19:10 Does it pay to move, or stay?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Read Krist Boo's Column: https://str.sg/wB2P

Read Tay Hong Yi's Column: https://str.sg/w6cz

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#moneycareer