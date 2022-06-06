Work Talk Podcast: The Great Renegotiation - what do workers want?!

At the same time, economic numbers show that employers are facing spiraling prices, supply chain difficulties and fears of a global recession - while struggling to hire and keep workers in the tight labour market.

The battle of many jobs, few talents is especially tough for small and medium enterprises, which hire 70 per cent of the local workforce.

In this episode, ST's journalists Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi host Mr Kurt Wee and Mr Donavan Cheah to talk about what workers expect, what bosses want - and the opportunities one could get from working at a SME.

Mr Wee is the president of The Association of Small & Medium Enterprises. Mr Cheah is a cybersecurity executive and the founder of podcast Very Clear Cut.

Highlights (click/tap):

04:23 Young professionals tend to think there are more opportunities "outside" and want to make bigger impact

07:43 SMEs offer young workers hands-on work and experience of initial growth

15:00 It is a partnership, but employees also have a right to ask for career progression

19:18 When will the job market stablise?

25:32 What can an employer do to be exciting enough for an employee to commit five years?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

